In a statement Saturday, President Donald Trump's campaign denied making 2020 flags in China — but the internet has receipts. Reuters images of Trump reelection campaign flags being produced in what appears to be a factory in China went viral Saturday, sparking the rumors and pretty damning evidence, to which the campaign has said, "Nah."

Michael Glassner, chief operating officer for the Trump campaign, said in a statement to CNN:

We have made it clear all along that all of our merchandise is 100% made in the USA. Any vendor who claims to have a relationship with us otherwise is lying or violating our protected trademark rights. This applies to all of the recent fake news about Made in China products for the 2020 campaign.

Reuters reported earlier this week that Trump's 2020 campaign flags read "Keep America Great!" while also featuring the same red, white, and blue color scheme that they used during the 2016 election. Yao Yuanyuan, the manager of Jiahao Flag Co Ltd. in Anhui province, told Reuters that the factory has made about 90,000 flags since March.

In an ironic twist, Reuters reported that the flags could face tariffs that Trump himself supported as part of his escalating trade war with China. Yao said 90,000 is an unusually high amount of flags for the season, and believes the campaign's production requests are "closely related" to the impending tariff increase. “They are preparing in advance, they are taking advantage of the fact that the tariffs haven’t gone up yet, with lower prices now.”

Reuters noted that Yao doesn't know if the flags' buyers are affiliated with the U.S. Republican Party or Trump's campaign, though she did say they are located in both China and other countries.

