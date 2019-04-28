While speaking to supporters in Green Bay on Saturday, President Donald Trump falsely claimed babies in Wisconsin were being executed after birth at the discretion of mothers and doctors. Trump's flawed depiction of Wisconsin's later abortion laws came as part of an effort to criticize the state's Democratic governor. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers recently vowed to veto legislation that would imprison doctors who don't provide appropriate medical care to babies born alive after attempted abortions as such protections are already present in state laws.

"Your Democrat governor here in Wisconsin shockingly stated that he will veto legislation that protects Wisconsin babies born alive," CNN reported Trump said. "The baby is born, the mother meets with the doctor, they take care of the baby, they wrap the baby beautifully, and then the doctor and the mother determine whether or not they will execute the baby."

As the crowd booed, the president reiterated his erroneous depiction. "You hear late term but this is when the baby is actually born. It came out, it's there, and then that's it," the president added while making a slicing motion with his hand as if depicting a beheading. Bustle has reached out to the White House for comment.

More to come...