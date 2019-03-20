At an event in Ohio on Wednesday, President Trump appeared to criticize John McCain for not thanking him for his funeral. Trump said that he gave the late senator "the kind of funeral he wanted," but "didn't get thank you" afterwards.

"I endorsed [McCain] at his request, and I gave him the kind of funeral that he wanted, which as president, I had to approve," Trump said. "I don't care about this — I didn't get 'thank you' — that's OK. I sent him on his way. But I wasn't a fan of John McCain."

The rivalry between McCain and Trump stretches back to 2015, when Trump mocked McCain's military service and claimed that "he's not a war hero" because he got captured while flying over Vietnam. McCain nevertheless endorsed Trump for president (over Hillary Clinton), and he later on cast the tie-breaking vote to save ObamaCare, an enormously consequential vote that infuriated Trump at the time. And if the president's recent comments are any indicator, that vote still infuriates him today.

“I’m very unhappy that he didn’t repeal and replace Obamacare,” Trump told reporters Tuesday, before the Ohio event. "I think that’s disgraceful." He clarified that he "was never a fan of John McCain and I never will be."

Wednesday was at least the third time in the last week that Trump disparaged McCain, who died in August from brain cancer. On Sunday, he mocked McCain for graduating "last in his class" from Annapolis and accused him of "working together" with Democrats to defeat Trump in the 2016 election.

