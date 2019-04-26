It's no secret that President Donald Trump is particular about his image. Shortly after his election in 2016, the president expressed frustration at being caught, forever on film, with a double chin. More recently, however, Trump claimed photographers make him look "terrible" in photos on purpose while speaking to children visiting the White House as part of Take Your Daughters and Sons to Work Day.

"You've visited with our terrific presidential photographers. Very talented people," a White House transcript revealed Trump said Thursday while speaking to the children of both White House staffers and the press corp on the South Lawn. "You've seen people from all over the world — some of the great pictures that they get. Very talented, talented people. I wish they could make me look just a little bit better."

The president went on to suggest that photographers were purposefully snapping shots of him from unflattering angles. "Sometimes I think they do it on purpose, actually," he told the children. "They give me pictures — always my chin is pulled way in. I look terrible. But that's OK. They do that on purpose."

This isn't the first time Trump has appeared to express some dismay at how he appears in photographs. In 2016, Politico reported that he'd accused NBC News President Deborah Turness of never publishing "a nice photo" of him and instead chose pictures where he had a double chin.

