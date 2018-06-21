During the G7 Summit in the first week of June, things supposedly got weirder than you could've imagined. Believe it or not, Trump reportedly flung Starbursts at Angela Merkel, and apparently told the German Chancellor, "Don't say I never give you anything." According to The Hill, Eurasia Group President Ian Bremmer told CBS News about the supposed incident on Wednesday, claiming it was Trump's way of acting out after feeling ganged up on by other leaders. Bustle has reached out to the White House for comment.

Bremmer told CBS News that Trump was reportedly "sitting there with his arms crossed, clearly not liking the fact that they were ganging up on him [to get him to sign the order] ... and he eventually agreed," Bremmer explained. "He stood up, he put his hands in his pocket, his suit jacket pocket and took two Starburst candies out, threw them on the table and said to Merkel, 'Don't say I never give you anything.'"

Bremmer continued,

If you want to look into both the body language there and also why it was after the meeting that Trump was so agitated and decided to tweet off against the Canadian Prime Minister, and decided to pull his name out of the communique, completely unknown to others that had been advising ... that's his emotional state at this point.

Bremmer also went on to say that Trump's relationship with Merkel is "deeply broken", and that they supposedly don't respect each other or think that the other respects them at this point.

When one of the CBS anchorwomen asked Bremmer if he thought there was any way in which one could read that reported incident as a lighthearted joke or a friendly, teasing moment, Bremmer said that it was difficult to imagine that. He added,

Keeping in mind that Trump didn't want to go to the G7, he was convinced by his advisors the day before that he needed to, and one thing we know about Trump is when he's told to do things he doesn't want to do, he doesn't respond to them easily. He showed up late, he left early. He took his translation piece out of his ear when the French president [Macron] was giving a speech. He showed an extraordinary lack of interest in working with the allies all the way through

Beyond Trump's act of reportedly throwing Starbursts at Merkel, he lashed out at United States allies on social media immediately after leaving the G7 Summit, as well. Trump sent out a series of tweets relaying his utter disapproval of several key allies, calling Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau "very dishonest and weak" and claiming that other countries were "ripping the United States off" on trade.

Handout/Getty Images News/Getty Images

In response, BBC reports that Merkel described Trump's attitude and general behavior as "sobering and a little depressing." Similarly, French President Emmanuel Macron called on other leaders at the summit to not compromise on essential matters, such as the joint communique for international order, simply to make Trump happy.

According to The Guardian, Macron even went so far as to suggest a world in which there was a "G6 plus one" outcome, clearly implying that the other six countries shouldn't sacrifice their values to get a signature from Trump.

Still, as more information comes out about what transpired during the summit, the level of public hostility between Trump and other allies makes more and more sense. Of the current tension between Trump and Merkel, Bremmer said, “The relationship is about as dysfunctional as we’ve seen between America and its major allies since the trans-Atlantic relationship really started after World War II."