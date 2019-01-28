President Donald Trump is often a bit sullen during meetings in the White House, The Washington Post reports, but his demeanor changes as soon as he suggests that visitors take a look around the West Wing. According to a new report in the Post, Trump relishes giving White House tours and tends to include some pretty unusual spots.

"I'm told this is where Bill and Monica..." he reportedly told a TV anchor during a 2017 tour, referencing the location where President Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky are supposed to have begun their affair (Clinton admits to having had "inappropriate intimate contact" with his one-time intern). According to the Post, he often points out that spot, as well as the bedroom of President Abraham Lincoln (with a bed that was too small for someone of Lincoln's height, he typically says) and his own private dining area, which he claims was in "rough shape" before he made renovations.

Time has previously reported on Trump's White House tours and made a video partially documenting one that the president spontaneously gave some of the magazine's journalists in May of 2017. "This is a sort of unusual level of access for anyone, reporters included," Time reporter Zeke Miller noted of the experience, "and it speaks to how the president likes to use the powers of pageantry to achieve his aims."

Trump, more so than past presidents, has put a lot of effort into renovating parts of the West Wing and adding new artwork, according to the Post. Some art pieces have received high media attention during his tenure, including a painting of him having drinks with former Republican presidents. Images of the work went viral after people noticed it in the background during a 2018 interview he gave with 60 Minutes. Artist Andy Thomas created the painting, which portrays Trump sipping a diet coke alongside Richard Nixon, Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt, and others. It appears to show Trump making the former presidents laugh with a joke.

