For the second year in a row, Trump is skipping the Kennedy Center Honors Gala on Dec. 2 at the Opera House. The gala, which honors the lifetime achievements of a handful of performance artists each year, has been a staple of every president's calendar since 1978, excusing three occasions in which presidents were not been able to attend due to unforeseen conflicts and national security crises. But POTUS and the first lady didn't attend last year after several recipients publicly said they wouldn't attend a White House reception hosted by Trump, and it appears that this year will be no different.

In a brief statement on Tuesday via The Washington Post, Melania Trump's spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, said that the couple wasn't planning to attend the fundraiser "at this time."

It's hardly surprising that Trump has chosen once more to skip the Kennedy Center Honors: two of the awardees this year are notably outspoken critics of Trump, including Cher and the creators of Hamilton. The other award winners are Reba McEntire, jazz musician Wayne Shorter, and composer Philip Glass; the creators of Hamilton are technically not receiving the standard Kennedy Center Honors, but a special Honors for "groundbreaking work."

To the Associated Press, Cher said she was "thrilled" Trump wouldn't be attending the gala. She said, "I'm just trying to figure out what I'm going to wear."

