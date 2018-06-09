While U.S. tariffs have dominated many of the headlines surrounding this year's G7 Summit so far, trade isn't the only topic slated to be discussed. Heads of states met with a gender equality advisory council on Saturday to discuss how the Group of Seven might advance gender equality at home and abroad. But one leader was conspicuously tardy to the conversation. President Donald Trump arrived late to the G7 gender equality breakfast meeting, and they started the event without him.

According to multiple media and press pool reports, President Trump and his team walked into Saturday's morning meeting after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who'd created the gender advisory council, had already given his opening remarks. Per reports, President Trump took his seat as the council's co-chair, Canadian Ambassador Isabelle Hudon, was in the middle of speaking. Both Trudeau and Hudon repeated their remarks following Trump's late arrival, according to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC).

Yet Saturday's gender-focused breakfast wasn't the only time President Trump walked in somewhat late while meeting with heads of state from the Group of Seven. In fact, tardiness appears to be a running problem for President Trump throughout this year's G7 Summit in Canada.

The U.S. president arrived to the two-day summit in La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada on Friday later than he had been expected. According to CNN, Trump started day one of the G7 Summit behind schedule, emerging from the White House Friday morning 30 minutes late only to spend another 20 minutes speaking with reporters on the South Lawn before actually departing for the summit.

President Trump is also expected to leave the summit four hours earlier than initially scheduled — missing talks on climate change, clean energy, and ocean health — in order to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore.

