Trump & Kim Jong Un's Handshake In Hanoi Kicks Off A Second Historic Summit

On Feb. 27, the U.S. president and North Korea's leader gathered for a second summit in Vietnam, following an initial historic meeting in Singapore last June. In Hanoi, Trump and Kim Jong Un's handshake kicked off this follow-up meeting, with many around the world watching as the two leaders came together once again.

Trump is the only sitting American president who has met with a North Korean leader — and now he's doing so for a second time. The Hanoi summit will take place on Wednesday and Thursday.

As the HuffPost reported, the two leaders will likely discuss denuclearization (nuclear weapon removal) of the Korean peninsula at this meeting, though it's not yet clear how far these discussions will go. At their initial summit in June 2018, Trump and Kim signed a joint statement in which North Korea committed to some denuclearization initiatives in exchange for the United States committing to providing "security guarantees" to North Korea, Vox noted. However, as the HuffPost indicated, there seems to have been little progress in achieving these commitments.

Moreover, ahead of this summit, the White House has sought to manage expectations for what Trump and Kim may achieve in their second-ever meeting, Time reported. "President Trump has also said this [negotiating with North Korea] is going to take time," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Fox News Sunday this weekend. "There may have to be another summit. We may not get everything done this week."

