President Donald Trump went to Santa Fe, Texas, on Thursday to meet with families of victims and others affected by a recent school shooting that left 10 people dead. Parents expressed mixed feelings about his visit to the Associated Press; some were happy with Trump's effort, but others were less pleased. One Santa Fe victim's mother even said Trump acted like a "toddler" and was frustrated that he kept talking about arming teachers.

Rhonda Hart was the mother of 14-year-old Kimberly Vaughan, one of eight students who died after a teenager opened fire, allegedly with a revolver and a shotgun, at Santa Fe High School on May 18. Hart told the AP that she was dissatisfied with Trump's condolence visit that came just under two weeks later.

According to Hart, Trump kept describing the shooter and his trench coat as "wacky." She says she brought up some reform ideas to Trump, including increasing access to mental health care and stationing army veterans in schools to watch over students. When Trump asked whether she thought these veterans should be armed, she replied no, but says that he "kept mentioning" the idea of arming teachers.

"It was like talking to a toddler," Hart said.

Pamela Stanich, mother of the 17-year-old victim Jared Black, was more pleased with Trump's visit. The president "showed sincerity, compassion, and concern on making our schools safer across the nation," she wrote on Facebook afterwards. "He spent time talking to the survivors and asking on what happened and what would have made a difference. Changes are coming for the good. Thank you Mr. Trump."

The president met with over two dozen people in the meeting, which was held in private (without press access) and lasted a little over an hour, according to CBS News.

