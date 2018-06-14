Since Donald Trump became president, the Trump administration has reportedly separated hundreds of families at the U.S.-Mexico border. As a result, the administration has spent months looking for a housing solution for migrant children who are separated from their parents. At the moment, officials are reportedly evaluating military bases in Texas, where Trump might create tent cities for migrant children.

In an exclusive report published earlier this week, the D.C.-based McClatchy news service cited unnamed U.S. officials as saying that the administration is thinking about building a tent city to house anywhere from 1,000 to 5,000 children. According to Vox, the Department of Health and Human Services already has 11,000 immigrants under the age of 18 in its custody, and is consequently at 95 percent capacity. That's why the Trump administration is now considering what HHS has described as "temporary shelters" — or what McClatchy described as a "tent city."

The HHS is currently responsible for taking care of “unaccompanied alien children” — which is what undocumented immigrants under 18 become once the Trump administration transfers their parents to criminal custody. This is all part of the administration's new "zero-tolerance" immigration policy, which according to CNN entails bringing criminal charges against every adult immigrant who crosses into the U.S. without the necessary documents. As Vox pointed out, immigrants who face these criminal charges are sent to a federal jail — where they are not allowed to keep their children with them.

The proposed tent city is already under backlash from Trump administration critics, who have described it as a "prison camp." According to USA Today, the number of unaccompanied migrant children in the U.S. government's custody has increased by 20 percent since Trump administration officials — specifically Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen — instituted the "zero-tolerance" policy last month. Consequently, HHS only had 575 open beds left in its existing shelters as of the end of May, HHS spokesman Kenneth Wolfe told The Independent.

Administration officials are specifically looking at the Fort Bliss army base near El Paso, Texas as a possible site for a tent city, as well as air force bases in Abilene and San Angelo.

More to come...