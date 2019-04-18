It's not just Democrats who are wondering which candidate will climb to the top of the pile and face President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election. Trump himself has evidently given the matter some thought too. When he discussed it on a radio show, however, he left out an entire category of prominent Democratic candidates. Trump named 2020 Democratic candidates he might run against — but he didn't mention a single woman, despite the fact that six have declared their candidacies.

The president was doing an interview with SiriusXM and Fox News host David Webb, speculating about who he might end up facing in 2020, as The Hill described. He mentioned Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden — who hasn't yet formally declared his candidacy — and "the mayor from Indiana," a reference to surging candidate Pete Buttigieg, who is currently the mayor of South Bend, Indiana.

"I think I'd like running against him, too," Trump said, referring to Buttigieg. "But it'll be interesting to see it unfold."

Trump also compared Sanders and Biden, still ignoring all of the women in the race.

"I think I put out yesterday, it could be Bernie, and it could be Biden. And I think Sleepy Joe's going to have a hard time. He's, you know, 1% Joe," Trump told Webb, as The Hill wrote.

"I don't think he's going to make it, and I don't, I don't know that Bernie - it may be Bernie has the most spirit over there right now," Trump continued.

This came soon after Trump comments on Sanders' appearance at a Fox News town hall, in which he called Sanders "Crazy Bernie" and said it was "so weird" to watch him on Fox News in a Tuesday tweet. Trump has also previously commented on Biden's potential candidacy, for example with a remark appearing to belittle Biden about the allegations Biden was facing about inappropriate behavior, as CNN noted.

