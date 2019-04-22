A new piece of environmental legislation could have a direct impact on the president's name, but not in the way you might think. An environmentally-focused bill was passed by the New York City Council last Thursday, and would require thousands of buildings in the city to adhere to stricter regulations. And yes — the bill, which CBS News reports has the support of Mayor Bill de Blasio, will force Trump-owned buildings in New York City to follow these new climate-friendly changes, too.

Per CBS, the Climate Mobilization Act was passed last Thursday, and is considered the city's version of the Green New Deal. And though the Trump Organization isn't mentioned explicitly within the bill, at least one of the members of the city council did address Trump's buildings, specifically. To CBS, Council Member Costa Constantinides, a Queens Democrat who spearheaded the effort, said,

President Trump might scrutinize or even outright deny the existence of climate change, but New York City is committed to fighting its drastic effects, which pose a serious threat to our future ... Reports show Trump Tower and other properties are among the dirtiest emitters in the Big Apple. These are the bad actors we need to hold accountable, because their emissions make everyone's air dirtier, fuel more violent weather and put the future of New York City in jeopardy.

According to the New York City Council site, the "centerpiece of the package is a bill that will require large and medium-sized buildings, which account for nearly a third of all greenhouse gas emissions in the city, to reduce their emissions 40% by 2030 and 80% by 2050." You can read the full list of goals for city within the bill here.

