First things first — climate change is a leading cause for a lot of extreme weather patterns like increasingly destructive hurricanes, prolonged wildfires, and even in some cases, extreme winter weather. But for the president, that last one is an indicator that the environmental calamity the vast majority of scientists are warning against is fake. On Wednesday, Trump questioned whether global warming is real after reports that the Northeast might be facing the coldest Thanksgiving in more than a century. This came as wildfires continue to claim lives and jeopardize thousands of acres across California.

"Brutal and Extended Cold Blast could shatter ALL RECORDS - Whatever happened to Global Warming?" Trump tweeted while on Thanksgiving break in Mar-a-Lago, his golf resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

Last winter too, when the East Coast was facing a brutally cold New Year's, Trump took the opportunity to slam investment into initiatives to halt global warming. "Perhaps we could use a little bit of that good old Global Warming that our Country, but not other countries, was going to pay TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS to protect against," he tweeted in December. "Bundle up!"

Of course, both statements clearly conflate the concepts of climate and weather. "In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season," NASA reported in 2005. "Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space."

