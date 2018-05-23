Days after his inflammatory "animals" remark about undocumented immigrants stoked outrage, President Trump has reiterated the inflammatory statement. Specifically, during a roundtable event in Long Island. Trump doubled-down on his "animals" remark, insisting again that suspected MS-13 gang members were not people, all while blurring the lines about who precisely he was dehumanizing.

If you were following the news last week, you probably heard about Trump's initial remark. During another roundtable regarding immigration, Trump insisted that some undocumented immigrants ― he may or may not have been strictly talking about suspected gang members, although his statement was typically vague and unclear ― were not people, but "animals."

This set off a round of criticism from progressives and immigration advocates, excoriating the president's words as dangerous; as Vox noted, explicitly dehumanizing minority populations is something that's been used throughout history to enable dire racial oppression, and even genocides. Many conservatives, meanwhile, argued that Trump was only referring to gang members, and that it was totally proper for the president of the United States to describe such people as "animals."

Then, on Wednesday afternoon, Trump repeated his point during the Long Island roundtable, again calling suspected MS-13 gang members "animals," but also attacking undocumented minors, demonstrating exactly the kind of goalpost-shifting that pro-immigrant activists have been warning about.

"I noticed recently, where Democrats, Nancy Pelosi for example, are trying to defend MS-13 gang members," Trump said. "I called them animals the other day, and I was met with rebuke. They said, they're people. They're not people. These are animals. And we have to be very, very tough."

But just minutes earlier in the roundtable, Trump took aim at a marginalized population quite different from suspected gang members. Specifically, undocumented minors crossing the border into the country.

"We have the biggest loopholes of any country anywhere in the world, we have the worst immigration laws of any country anywhere in the world," Trump said. "But they exploited the loopholes in our laws to entry our country as unaccompanied alien minors. They look so innocent. They're not innocent."

