Since the beginning of his presidency, Donald Trump has had a somewhat complicated relationship with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Now, it seems like the president has a new bone to pick with the Bureau — and it's all about appearances. According to Axios, Trump reportedly hates how the FBI building looks and wants to completely revamp it. However, thus far, no concrete plans exist for an FBI building overhaul.

Axios reported on Sunday that, for the past few months, Trump has repeatedly mentioned re-modeling the J. Edgar Hoover FBI Building during appropriations meetings. Indeed, the outlet noted that, when discussing the FBI, Trump said during one of these meetings, "Even the [FBI] building is terrible ... It's one of the brutalist-type buildings, you know, brutalist architecture. Honestly, I think it's one of the ugliest buildings in the city."

In response to Axios' request for comment, the White House indicated that Trump is interested in making changes to the building. It also noted that he has been exploring the issue along with the General Services Administration, an agency that helps manage the functioning of other federal agencies. As a senior White House official told Axios:

POTUS has interest in the issue and has met with FBI officials, but more importantly the GSA [General Services Administration] team. GSA has concerns that the building can't be rehabilitated particularly given the security requirements and has relayed that to him.

