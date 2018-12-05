Over the weekend, the world watched as the third week of protests in France's capital grew to be the most violent week thus far — and naturally, the president had more than a few things to tweet about it. On Tuesday evening, Trump responded to the Paris protests by falsely implying French President Emmanuel Macron was pulling France out of the Paris Agreement. Trump pointed out how "fatally flawed" the climate change agreement was, then went on to argue that Americans "shouldn't have to pay for other countries' pollution."

Trump wrote in a pair of tweets,

I am glad that my friend @ EmmanuelMacron and the protestors in Paris have agreed with the conclusion I reached two years ago. The Paris Agreement is fatally flawed because it raises the price of energy for responsible countries while whitewashing some of the worst polluters in the world.

I want clean air and clean water and have been making great strides in improving America’s environment. But American taxpayers – and American workers – shouldn’t pay to clean up others countries’ pollution.

To be clear, Macron has made no indication that he plans to withdraw from the Paris Agreement, or that he thinks it's "fatally flawed."

