Rudy Giuliani, who recently joined President Trump's legal team, said Wednesday that the president footed the bill for the $130,000 payment that adult film star Stormy Daniels received in the waning days of the 2016 campaign. This was a bombshell, Trump had previously said that he had no knowledge of the payment. On Friday, in full damage control mode, Trump said that Giuliani doesn't know the "facts" of the Daniels case, so we shouldn't listen to what he says about it.

"Rudy is a great guy, but he just started a day ago," Trump told reporters on Friday morning. "He started yesterday, uhh...he'll get his facts straight."

Later in the day, Trump addressed the topic again before leaving Washington to speak at the National Rifle Association, and again suggested that Giuliani — who again, is Trump's own lawyer — is uninformed about the matter that he's ostensibly advising the president on.

"When Rudy made the statements — Rudy's great — but Rudy had just started," Trump said. "And he wasn't totally familiar with everyb — you know, everything. And Rudy — we love Rudy, he's a special guy."

It was long known that Trump's other lawyer, Michael Cohen, had paid Daniels $130,000 in the last days of the 2016 campaign. But Giuliani's claim to Sean Hannity that Trump compensated Cohen for that payment was jaw-dropping, as it both suggested that the president was lying when he denied having known about the payment and raised questions about possible campaign finance violations.

NBC News on YouTube

Daniels says that she and Trump had sex in 2006, and that the $130,000 Cohen paid her was hush money to keep her quiet about it until the election. Cohen says that Trump denies having had sex with Daniels, though Trump himself hasn't publicly denied that allegation.

After Giuliani told Hannity that Trump compensated Cohen for the payment, Trump tweeted that "money from the campaign, or campaign contributions, played no roll [sic] in this transaction." This is an important point: If the Daniels payment was made with political concerns in mind — and not simply to, for instance, save Trump's family the embarrassment — it would be considered a campaign contribution, and possibly an illegal one.

Giuliani flatly rejects this idea, telling Hannity Wednesday that the $130,000 "was not campaign money" and that there was "no campaign finance violation." But in an interview with Fox & Friends the next day, Giuliani suggested that politics did in fact play a role in the payment.

"Imagine if [allegations that Trump had sex with Daniels] came out on Oct. 15, 2016, in the middle of the, you know, last debate with Hillary Clinton," Giuliani said. "Cohen made it go away. He did his job."

More to come...