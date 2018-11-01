The president's idea to end birthright citizenship — a right that is guaranteed by the 14th Amendment to the Constitution — has been met with significant pushback, including from members of his own Republican party. But after Paul Ryan added his voice in dismissing the notion on Tuesday, Trump said his birthright citizenship plan should be the least of the house speaker's worries right now.

"Paul Ryan should be focusing on holding the Majority rather than giving his opinions on Birthright Citizenship, something he knows nothing about!" Trump tweeted on Wednesday morning. "Our new Republican Majority will work on this, Closing the Immigration Loopholes and Securing our Border!"

Ryan had gone on a Kentucky radio station Tuesday to refute the possibility of Trump ending birthright citizenship with an executive order. "You obviously cannot do that," he told WVLK. "As a conservative, I'm a believer in following the plain text of the Constitution and I think in this case the 14th Amendment is pretty clear."

Ryan announced in April that he would not be running for reelection in Wisconsin's First District. Instead, he's spent the last several months campaigning for GOP candidates across the country, raising more than $70 million, according to CNBC.

