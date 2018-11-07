Many people who voted in the 2018 midterm elections did so at least in part to express their support of, or disdain for, President Donald Trump. Those who don't approve of the president's actions and agenda won out at least in the races for the House of Representatives, where the Democrats now have control. This means that various House committees can now investigate the president in a way that the Republican-controlled House has not yet done. However, now Trump said that if House Democrats investigate him, he has an answer to that — investigating them right back, for something else entirely.

Trump used his most reliable platform to send this message to House Democrats and his base: Twitter. On Wednesday morning, after claiming that "pundits or talking heads that do not give us proper credit for this great Midterm Election" were "FAKE NEWS," Trump turned to Democrats' success in taking back the House:

If the Democrats think they are going to waste Taxpayer Money investigating us at the House level, then we will likewise be forced to consider investigating them for all of the leaks of Classified Information, and much else, at the Senate level. Two can play that game!

Trump does appear to be correct in at least one sense: House Democrats are already preparing to investigate Trump on multiple fronts, according to The Washington Post. Given that the Republican-controlled House has neglected to conduct any oversight on the president or the members of his administration, numerous House committees now have avenues they can begin with, the Post wrote.

