Earlier this week, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos proposed a significant cut to her department's Special Olympics funding. In a budget request to Congress, DeVos called for a nearly $18 million cut to the Special Olympics while simultaneously advocating for increased charter school funding. This proposal prompted outrage from both parties, after which President Donald Trump announced his support for Special Olympics funding, thereby walking back his own administration's budget proposal.

On Thursday, Trump told reporters at the White House that the "Special Olympics will be funded," despite DeVos' earlier defense of the budget proposal before the the House Appropriations subcommittee on education.

"I just told my people, I wanna fund the Special Olympics," Trump told reporters, per The Washington Post. "I’ve been to the Special Olympics, I think it’s incredible and I just authorized a funding.”

As The Washington Post's Seung Min Kim pointed out, only Congress — and not the president — can authorize funding for government programs. That did not stop Trump, however, from telling reporters that he had "overridden" his people, per USA Today.

Not long after Trump's comments, DeVos released a statement suggesting that she actually agreed with the president's opposition to cutting Special Olympics funding. "I am pleased and grateful the president and I see eye-to-eye on this issue, and that he has decided to fund our Special Olympics grant," DeVos said, according to a NBC News' Allan Smith. "This is funding I have fought for behind-the-scenes over the last several years."

DeVos previously criticized news organizations for pushing "falsehoods" about her budget proposal, despite conceding that the Trump administration did, in fact, propose cutting government funding for the Special Olympics.

More to come...