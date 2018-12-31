As the government remains partially shut down, President Donald Trump has continually tweeted arguments for the border wall he believes is necessary to protect the U.S.-Mexico border. But on Sunday, those tweets took an unexpected turn. In a message posted late in the weekend on Twitter, Trump says the Obamas' wall around their house is similar in nature to the type of wall he wants to build to separate the United States from Mexico.

"President and Mrs. Obama built/has a ten foot Wall around their D.C. mansion/compound," the president tweeted. "I agree, totally necessary for their safety and security. The U.S. needs the same thing, slightly larger version!"

The Obamas reportedly had a brick wall put in around their temporary home in Washington, D.C, according to The Hill. TMZ first reported on the wall's construction in January of 2017. The wall was reportedly finished later that same year.

The wall around the Obama residence was reportedly built to provide additional security, according to TMZ. However, it goes without saying that a privacy wall around a private residence in Washington, D.C. is much different from the massive project that Trump would like to see come to fruition along the southern border.

The government has remained partially shut down as the president has been embroiled in a battle with Democrats over funding a new border wall. As of Sunday, there were no public negotiations taking place.

Many critics on Twitter took issue with Trump's comparison between the Obama's privacy wall and the idea of a border wall because it very publicly drew attention to probable security measures put in place to protect a former first family. Additionally, critics also expressed frustration about the president comparing a single household to an entire country.

"1. Secret Service isn't going to love Trump drawing attention to the Obamas' home," tweeted one user. "2. Nor will Michelle, who recently wrote that she will "never forgive" Trump for putting "my family's safety at risk." 3. Economists hate when people compare a nation to a household. They're right."

More to come...