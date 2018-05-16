On Wednesday, President Donald Trump made a remark during an immigration-related White House meeting that's drawn immediate criticism and condemnation from pro-immigration and anti-racism advocates, and one that's quickly set social media aflame. Namely, Trump said undocumented immigrants "aren't people, they're animals," in the process of speaking out against the law enforcement policies of so-called "sanctuary cities."

Trump was responding to a complaint from Fresno County sheriff Margaret Mims, who claimed that she was unable to report undocumented members of violent gangs to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) unless they met a "certain threshold." Mims called the situation a "disgrace," and it was plain from Trump's own hyper-inflammatory rhetoric that he felt the same way.

"We're taking people out of the country, you wouldn't believe how bad these people are. These aren't people, they're animals," Trump said. "And we're taking them out of the country at a level, at a rate that's never happened before. And because of the weak laws, they come in fast, we get 'em, release 'em, we get 'em again, we bring 'em out, it's crazy. The dumbest laws, as I've said before, the dumbest laws on immigration in the world. So, we're gonna take care of it."

More to come ...