One of the big issues that came up at the beginning and the end of Trump's summit with Putin was the all-important topic of the World Cup. President Trump praised the Russian leader at the beginning and end of the meetings for hosting such a "really great World Cup." But the must-see moment is when Trump threw Melania Putin's soccer ball.

That's right, during the press conference — which will be analyzed for days — Putin takes a soccer ball and gives it to Trump, saying the ball is now in his court. That's in reference to the FIFA World Cup, which just ended in Russia. Trump had been praising Moscow's hosting of the cup, and Putin noted that the U.S., together with Canada and Mexico, will host the next one.

Trump responded, "Thank you very much, we do host it. And we hope we do as good a job. That is very nice. That will go to my son Barron, we have no question. Melania, here you go."

Trump then tosses it in the general direction of the first lady, and it appears to bounce a couple times. Photos taken later show Melania with the ball, smiling. Who picked it up was not immediately clear.

The World Cup didn't just come up at the end of the day during the press conference, it also was one of the first things Trump addressed during the morning:

First of all Mr President I’d like to congratulate you on a really great World Cup. One of the best ever from what everybody tells me and also for your team, itself, doing so well. I watched quite a bit and in the United States we call it soccer and I watched quite a bit of it and I watched the entire final and the semi-finals and they were really spectacular games, but it was beautifully done so congratulations on that.

More to come ...