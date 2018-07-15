Trump Told Theresa May To “Sue The EU” & That Advice Is Vintage Donald

During his visit to the United Kingdom, President Donald Trump told reporters he'd given the British prime minister some advice that she'd found "too brutal." While Trump refrained from going into just exactly what his advice had been, Theresa May has, thankfully, let the cat out of the bag — and, honestly, it's absolutely the advice you'd expect Trump to give. May claimed Trump advised she sue the European Union.

"He told me to sue the E.U.," May said Sunday during an interview on the BBC's Andrew Marr Show. "Not go into negotiations, sue them."

But May appeared to quickly dismiss Trump's suggestion with a laugh, telling Marr, "actually no, we're going into negotiations" when asked if she'd thought about taking the president's advice for even a second. "Interestingly, what the president also said at that press conference was 'don't walk away,'" May added. "Don't walk away from those negotiations because then you'll be stuck." The British prime minister said she was committed to sitting down with the E.U. "to negotiate the best deal for Britain."

As shocking as his advice may sound, it's not altogether surprising to hear that Trump advised May to sue Europe's 28-member political and economic bloc. The president has often resorted to threatening legal action when he appears to feel things aren't quite going his way.

