President Donald Trump marked International Women's Day a little differently than most: by tweeting a shoutout to his wife, who's recently kept out of public view as reports of Trump's alleged decade-old affair with an adult film star continues to dominate headlines. He announced Thursday that First Lady Melania Trump would present an award to women who've courageously advocated for women's rights around the world. Trump's tweet also said, "happy International Women's Day."

"The fearlessness with which these women fight for equality and freedom in places far from the safety of their own homes, is remarkable," the first lady said in a statement released by the White House on Thursday. "Their courage only furthers my belief in the powerful impact women can make through solidarity and support of one another. Our strength is something to be celebrated and I consider it a great privilege to have the opportunity to stand with these women and present them with awards they so justly deserve."

The first lady is expected to present the International Women of Courage Award to more than 120 women from more than 65 different countries in a ceremony on March 21. According to the Office of the First Lady, Trump's participation in this year's award celebration is meant to be "in honor of International Women's Day." Along with presenting the award, the first lady is expected to speak at the event.

The tweet appears to be the only acknowledgement Trump has made so far of International Women's Day, a globally-recognized celebration.

The first lady also took to Twitter on Thursday to mark International Women's Day. "Happy #IWD2018," the first lady tweeted, using an abbreviation of International Women's Day in her hashtag. "Today we recognize, celebrate & honor women around the globe." The first lady went on to note she would present the Women of Courage award to "some extraordinary women" in a ceremony at the State Department on March 21.

