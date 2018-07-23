In an entirely capitalized message, the latest tweet fired off by President Trump minces no words. Trump warned Iran's president Hassan Rouhani against threatening the United States in an all-caps tweet, saying he would suffer unnamed consequences if he continued to do so.

"Never, ever threaten the United States again or you will suffer consequences the likes of which few throughout history have ever suffered before. We are no longer a country that will stand for your demented words of violence & death. Be cautious!" Trump wrote on his Twitter account Sunday evening.

Trump's message is a response to the Iranian leader, who put out his own words of caution to the White House earlier on Sunday while addressing a group of Iranian diplomats. According to Reuters, which cited the state news agency IRNA, Rouhani had said, “America should know that peace with Iran is the mother of all peace, and war with Iran is the mother of all wars.”

Peace between the United States and Iran is a distant memory for most, with discord between the two countries since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. “Mr Trump, don’t play with the lion’s tail," Rouhani had said. "This would only lead to regret.”

