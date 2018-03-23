Trump Won't Be In D.C. For March For Our Lives — But He Still Won't Escape It

One could speculate that the president is getting out of Washington this weekend on purpose. On Saturday, President Trump won't be in D.C. for March For Our Lives, the national protest that's expected to draw thousands of gun reform advocates to the nation's capitol — and to West Palm Beach, Florida, too. Trump likes to visit his Mar-a-Lago resort getaway in the Sunshine State, but with the sibling march planned close by, it may not provide a full escape.

According to Alex Leary at the Tampa Bay Times, this will be Trump's 15th trip to Mar-A-Lago since he was sworn in to America's highest office. That averages out to about one trip per month as president.

Trump has been no stranger to protests during his first 14 months in office. In fact, there were several on his Inauguration Day, some of which were rowdy enough that police intervened. Of course, it was on his first full day as POTUS, Jan. 22, 2017, that the Women's March took place. That event drew more than a million protesters to Washington, D.C., with four million more participating across the world.

Half a million people are expected to participate in Saturday's March for Our Lives in D.C. The president, meanwhile, will be in Florida.

Trump may not stay for the march, but the march is coming to him. There's a Palm Beach protest planned to coincide with the main event in D.C. It will start just two miles from Mar-A-Lago, though given the tight security of the club (not to mention, of the president), it's unlikely they'll get very close to Trump's stomping grounds.

There are sibling marches planned all over the world and on every continent. There are 800 planned in total, which guarantees a huge turnout across the nation and globe on Saturday.

More to come...