Before rooting for New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, President Donald Trump's 2019 Super Bowl weekend plans included golf — and lots of it. Trump played golf with legendary players Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods on Saturday, before going out for another round with acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney on Sunday, according to The Hill.

Trump tweeted a photo of the trio at the Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida on Saturday. "Everyone is asking how Tiger played yesterday. The answer is Great! He was long, straight & putted fantastically well. He shot a 64. Tiger is back & will be winning Majors again! Not surprisingly, Jack also played really well," Trump tweeted about the round on Sunday. "His putting is amazing! Jack & Tiger like each other."

On Sunday, Washington bureau chief for the Dallas Morning News Todd J. Gillman reported that Trump and Mulvaney left the Mar-a-Lago for the course before 8:30 a.m. After a round of golf, Trump arrived back at his Florida resort just after 2:30 p.m., Gillman reported.

This isn't the first time the two men have bonded on the golf course. In April 2017, Trump played golf with Mulvaney (then Office of Management and Budget director) and Sen. Rand Paul at Trump's Virginia golf course, according to The Hill.

Trump will host his annual Super Bowl party at his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago, before returning to the White House late on Sunday, CBS Miami reported on Friday. This is the first time Trump has been back at Mar-a-Lago since the longest government shutdown in history, according to The Hill.

