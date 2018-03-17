Over the past few weeks, adult film star Stormy Daniels has been making headlines for her quest to be freed from a nondisclosure agreement she reportedly struck with President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen, in the final weeks of the 2016 presidential campaign. And now, despite the White House officially denying Daniels and Trump's alleged affair, a group of women are publicly supporting her. Namely, some of Trump's accusers, who believe Daniels is telling the truth.

According to People, multiple women who've accused Trump of varying forms of sexually predatory behavior have said they support Daniels in her bid to speak publicly about the alleged affair. Trump, for his part, has denied all the allegations against him, calling all the women who've accused him "horrible, horrible liars."

Former People writer Natasha Stoynoff, who claimed during the campaign that Trump forcibly kissed her in 2005, described waking up every morning and immediately searching Daniels' name on Google, being so engaged in her ongoing legal battle with Cohen (Trump denied Stoynoff's claims at the time, saying "it did not happen").

"I’m cheering her on!” Stoynoff told People, her former employer. “She’s got a lot of guts and like many women, I trust she’s had enough of his lies. Here’s hoping she puts an end to them once and for all for the sake of country."

Pool/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Another of Trump's accusers ― Jessica Leeds, who claimed Trump groped her on an airplane in the 1980s ― also spoke to People, saying that while she doesn't think Trump's supporters care about his alleged behaviors. (Trump denied Leeds' allegations back in 2016, telling The New York Times "none of this ever took place").

"His supporters don’t care,” Leeds reportedly told the magazine. “They knew all along and accepted the fact. I don’t think it will change anyone’s opinion, even if she wins her suit."

People also quoted one of Trump's accusers anonymously, citing her fears of further threats and intimidation for speaking out publicly against the president.

"I am sure she is telling the truth, I think she is brave to do it and the more women who come forward the better,” the unnamed woman reportedly said. "Although that affair with Stormy was consensual, it was tawdry because he was married and had an infant and because she is a porn star. I am grateful she’s trying to talk because it shows what type of man he is, for the proof of it."

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Daniels is currently suing Trump in an effort to be freed from the nondisclosure agreement, and thus be able to speak publicly about the alleged affair. According to Bloomberg, her suit was recently moved from California court system, where Daniels initially filed it, to federal court by Essential Consultants LLC.

In addition to Cohen, Trump will also reportedly be represented in the case by Charles Harder, the attorney who represented professional wrestler Hulk Hogan in his lawsuit against the now-defunct media website Gawker, which was effectively bankrupted by the ruling in favor of Hogan. Harder has also represented Melania Trump, and briefly represented Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

It is yet unclear what the outcome of Daniels' lawsuit will be. She reportedly faces having to pay up to $20 million in damages if she breaks the nondisclosure agreement. She also recently recorded an interview with Anderson Cooper for 60 Minutes earlier this month, which reportedly has a "tentative" date to air on March 25.

It's unclear what information and/or allegations Daniels raised in the interview, as no details have been released as of yet. According to CNN, however, 60 Minutes' producers have taken additional time to review allegations Daniels made in the interview.