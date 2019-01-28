Conducted in the final days of the longest government shutdown in history, a poll from ABC News/Washington Post found a massive gap in women and men's approval of Donald Trump's presidency. The gender gap is 22 points: Only 27 percent of women approve of Trump's job performance, compared to 49 percent of men.

The huge gap between women's and men's feelings on Trump's presidency extend to his favorability rating as a person. The ABC News/Washington Post poll found that while 42 percent of men rate Trump favorably as a person, only 24 percent of women do the same.

The numbers are similar when asked about their confidence in Trump's ability to make "the right decisions for the country's future": Forty-three percent of men have confidence in Trump's decision-making, compared to only 28 percent of women. Furthermore, 48 percent rated Trump as a "good political dealmaker" compared to 25 percent of women who think the same.

Not unsurprisingly, the gender gap follows along party lines. The poll found that 21 percent of Democratic men view Trump favorably, but only 5 percent of Democratic women view the same. Among independents, there's a 16 point gap in that same rating, according to the poll.

