Less than a day after it went into effect, a federal judge blocked Trump's birth control rules nationwide. The block extends a partial injunction from another judge that went into place Sunday night, which prevented the rule from going into place in 13 states that are involved in a lawsuit against it, according to Politico.

Trump's rule would essentially allow employers to deny their employees birth control coverage on the basis of religious or moral objection. The nationwide injunction that will prevent that rule from being implemented was issued by Judge Wendy Beetlestone on Monday afternoon.

“This is a win for women across our country — as a doctor, I cannot believe that we are still debating birth control in 2019, something that nine in 10 women will use in our lifetimes," Dr. Leana Wen president of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, said in a statement following the court's decision. She added, "It’s time that politicians recognize birth control as health care and that women, in consultation with doctors, decide what contraception we receive — not our employers."

In attempting to offer potential coverage exceptions and exemptions to employers, the Trump administration was yet again looking to roll back an Affordable Care Act (ACA) requirement which says that health insurance plans must offer comprehensive birth control coverage. The birth control coverage rule has been in place since 2012, and dictates that all FDA-approved forms of contraception must be included.

