The 10-year count of how many people live in the United States cannot include a question about citizenship, a federal judge ruled Tuesday. The census has huge implications for everything from federal funding to a state's congressional seats. Whether or not the 2020 census includes Trump's citizenship question may ultimately depend on the Supreme Court, Bloomberg reports.

"Hundreds of thousands — if not millions — of people will go uncounted in the census if the citizenship question is included," U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman wrote. In the 277-page opinion, Furman also said Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross "violated the law" because of the manner in which he instituted the change; the question had not appeared on the census since 1950.

More to come...