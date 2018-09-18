It may seem pretty early to start considering your Christmas list when Starbucks has only just unleashed the Pumpkin Spice Latte and most of America hasn't decided on Halloween costumes yet. However, a recent move by the Trump administration might lead to some difficulties when it comes to holiday shopping. Specifically, Trump's China tariffs might dampen the holiday spirit by driving up the prices of all sorts of consumer goods.

Trump's manufactured trade war kicked into high gear on Monday, when the news leaked that the Trump administration would reportedly be levying import taxes — or tariffs — on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods coming into the U.S. China responded in kind, promising tariffs on $60 billion worth of American goods coming into China. This isn't one of those policy moves that just happens in Washington and then doesn't have much of a visible effect elsewhere — there are already concrete items that we know will be more expensive. This includes, for example, Apple Watches and wireless headphones.

The tariffs Trump is imposing start at 10 percent, according to the New York Times, which essentially means that companies affected by them are probably going to have to slap a 10 percent price increase on the products affected. The companies — many of them American companies like Apple, which merely produce or assemble some products in China — will pay to have their products imported, but the American people will foot the bill in the end.

