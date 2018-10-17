The climate "goes back and forth, back and forth," according to the president of the United States. In an interview with The Associated Press on Wednesday, President Trump discussed climate change, suggesting his "natural instinct for science" tells him that there are "scientists on both sides of the picture" on climate change.

In his Associated Press interview, the president said, "I mean, you know, I am a person that believes very, very strongly in the environment. I am truly an environmentalist. I know some people might not think of me as that, but I’m an environmentalist. Everything I want and everything I have is clean. Clean is very important — water, air."

The president's comments to The Associated Press came three days after he gave an interview on 60 Minutes on Sunday, where he said he doubted that human activity exacerbated climate change. Although NASA reported that there was a broad scientific consensus that humans are one of the primary reasons behind climate change, Trump said in the 60 Minutes segment, "I think something's happening. Something's changing, and it'll change back again. I don't think it's a hoax, I think there's probably a difference. But I don't know that it's man-made."

Indirectly referring to his administration withdrawing from the Paris Climate Agreement in 2017, Trump said on 60 Minutes, "I will say this. I don't want to give trillions and trillions of dollars. I don't want to lose millions and millions of jobs. I don't want to be put at a disadvantage."

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News/Getty Images

More to come...