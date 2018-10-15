Despite the overwhelming scientific consensus that human-caused climate change is real, dangerous, and possible for humans to slow, the topic remains divisive in American politics. President Donald Trump is a great example of that. Trump's views on climate change have certainly evolved — but according to what he said about it on CBS' 60 Minutes on Sunday, they still haven't come in line with the scientific consensus on the subject.

Back in 2012, Trump famously claimed that "the concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make U.S. manufacturing non-competitive" in a tweet." On Sunday, then, CBS interviewer Lesley Stahl asked Trump if he still believed that climate change was a hoax — and he revealed that his views had changed.

“Look, I think something’s happening, something’s changing, and it’ll change back again," Trump said. “I don’t think it’s a hoax. I think there’s probably a difference. But I don’t know that it’s manmade."

This goes in the face of overwhelming scientific evidence to the contrary, which even Trump's own agencies attest to. NASA, for example, confirmed that 97 percent of active climate scientists agree that the climate is changing, and that the change is "extremely likely" to be happening because of human actions.

Trump is not a climate scientist, so his views would not have been included in the study that proved that consensus. However, he does act as the top executive of what The New York Times called "the biggest carbon polluter in history" — the U.S., that is — so his views on climate change do matter. And according to what he told Stahl on Sunday, it doesn't look likely that he's inclined to do anything to fight back against a threat that a recent U.N. report called "one of the major challenges of our time," which "adds considerable stress to our societies and to the environment."

"I will say this: I don’t want to give trillions and trillions of dollars," Trump said in reaction to Stahl's question about his views on climate change. "I don’t want to lose millions and millions of jobs.”

More to come ...