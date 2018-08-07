Trump's Hollywood Star Could Be In Danger Of Getting Removed Completely — Here's Why

In this political moment, the most unexpected landmarks can become incredibly divisive. This summer, that has happened to the Walk of Fame, where Trump's Hollywood star may be removed, depending on a city council vote Monday night. Though the vote would not result in the star's immediate removal, it could potentially move the process forward.

"Having a 'star' on the Walk of Fame is a privilege that is highly sought after by those in the entertainment industry, allowing Mr. Trump to continue to have a star in light of his behavior toward women, particularly in the #timesup and #metoo movements, should not be acceptable in the Hollywood and entertainment industry communities," wrote two West Hollywood city council officials in a staff report that discussed the proposal.

The vote before the council on Monday night would, if successful, would be for "a resolution urging the Los Angeles City Council and Hollywood Chamber of Commerce to remove President Donald J. Trump’s star from the Hollywood Walk of Fame," according to the report. The document repeatedly referenced the president's "disturbing treatment of women," and made reference to "other actions that do not meet the shared values of the City of West Hollywood, the region, state, and country."

More to come ...