Months after a judge dismissed a defamation lawsuit against the president, Donald Trump's lawyers are asking Stormy Daniels to pay $340,000 in legal fees. Earlier this year, the adult film star claimed former Trump attorney Michael Cohen paid her $130,000 in 2016 to keep quiet about an alleged extramarital affair she'd had with Trump in 2006. While President Trump disclosed reimbursing Cohen for $130,000, he has, on multiple occasions, denied Daniels' allegations of an affair, calling them "false and extortionist accusations."

According to the Associated Press, Trump's legal team is expected to appear before a federal judge in Los Angeles on Monday to argue that Daniels should have to cover the cost of their legal fees for the president. Trump's legal team reported working more than 500 hours at rates as high as $840 an hour, the news outlet reported.

While Daniels' attorney, Michael Avenatti, has reportedly called the $340,000 bill from Trump's legal team "staggering and grossly inflated," Trump's attorneys have argued it was because of Avenatti's own tactics that they wracked up such a high bill.

"This action is virtually unprecedented in American legal history," Trump attorney Charles Harder wrote in documents filed with the court, according to the AP. "[Daniels] not only brought a meritless claim for defamation against the sitting president of the United States, but she also has engaged, along with her attorney, in massive national publicity."

