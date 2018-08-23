Gearing up for what promise to be some of the most contentious races in recent decades, President Trump's midterm election campaign plan looks like it will be a lot more intense than those of his predecessors. According to White House officials, Trump is expected to spend at least 40 days on the road, stumping for Republican candidates over the next few months.

President George W. Bush's midterm campaigning schedules were just 33 days in both 2002 and 2006, and President Obama spent only 22 days in 2010, and 36 in 2014, according to CNN. Trump's relatively heavy campaign schedule is likely part of an effort to back up claims he has made that reports of a Democratic sweep — increased voter turnout, vulnerable Republican seats, and polls reporting Democratic preference among voters — are false. In fact, while campaigning at 16 events across eight states just this month, he's claimed a "red wave" is on the rise.

In contrast, a number of historically Republican congressional seats have found themselves threatened by a Democratic "blue wave", this season. Reps. Steve Chabot in Ohio, and Dana Rohrabacher in California, among others, are facing tough races from the left in districts that once sat comfortably Republican. A poll on Wednesday found that Texas Sen. Ted Cruz's Democratic opponent, Rep. Beto O'Rourke, is just 4 points behind, running on a campaign that boasts no corporate PAC donations.

