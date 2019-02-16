After unsuccessfully managing to get funding for his border wall from Congress, President Donald Trump declared a national emergency along the U.S.-Mexico border on Friday, claiming there was "an invasion of drugs and criminals coming into our country." But Trump's national emergency is already facing a lawsuit, with more expected to follow. A progressive consumer rights group and think tank filed a federal lawsuit against the president just hours after his declaration.

"We just sued Trump over his fake national emergency," consumer rights advocacy group Public Citizen said in a tweeted statement released Friday. "If Trump gets away with this, there's no telling what the next concocted 'emergency' will be, who will be targeted and what emergency powers will be claimed. We refuse to tolerate this slide to authoritarianism."

The lawsuit is an attempt to block the Trump administration from capitalizing on a national emergency declaration that allocated some $8.1 billion for the border wall. Public Citizen said Friday they were suing the president and his acting secretary of defense on behalf of the Frontera Audubon Society and three Texas landowners who've reportedly been told that sections of the border wall would be built on their properties should funds be made available.

In a press release issued Friday, the consumer watchdog accused the president of having "exceeded his constitutional authority and authority under the National Emergencies Act," reported. The group also alleged that Trump's national emergency declaration "violates the doctrine of separation of powers that is so central to our Constitution."

But the lawsuit filed Friday by Public Citizen is expected to be just one of many legal challenges brought against Trump's national emergency declaration. In fact, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) announced plans Friday to file a lawsuit challenging what they called Trump's "blatantly illegal declaration of a national emergency."

"There is no emergency," the nonprofit said in a tweeted statement. "This is an unconstitutional power grab that hurts American communities. We'll see him in court."

More to come...