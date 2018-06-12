During his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Tuesday, President Trump said that North Korean beaches are a prime real estate opportunity, and that some enterprising developer could build "a great condo" on the North Korean coast if the country opens up its economy to the rest of the world. The president praised both the quality and location of North Korean land, and said that the country could soon have "the best hotels in the world."

"They have great beaches," Trump said at a press conference, according to the New York Times. "You see that whenever they're exploding their cannons into the ocean. I said, 'Boy, look at that view. Wouldn't that make a great condo?'"

The focus of Trump's summit with Kim wasn't land development, of course, but rather denuclearization and geopolitical relations between the United States, North Korea and South Korea. But Trump is a former real estate tycoon himself, and he commented at length about how improved relations with the west could be a boon to North Korea's property development.

"You could have the best hotels in the world right there," the president said. "Think of it from a real estate perspective. You have South Korea, you have china, and they own the land in the middle. How bad is that, right? It's great."

Carl Court/Getty Images News/Getty Images

More to come...