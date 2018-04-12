You don't have to be an eagle-eyed detective to notice the glaring absence in a photo President Donald Trump tweeted of himself, Vice President Mike Pence, and GOP lawmakers on Wednesday. While the president said he was "honored" to meet with Republican congressional leaders, Trump's photo had two omissions that people were quick to point out. One, none of the leaders are women. Two, all of the leaders are white.

In other words, Trump's bros-only photo reminds us (yet again) that America still has a longstanding reputation of "old, white men" running the show.

The photo was taken at the White House, where Trump met with GOP leaders for a private dinner. Dinner attendees included House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI), House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA), Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), and Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn (R-TX).

"Lots to discuss as we continue MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" Trump said in his Tweet. The photo shows Trump standing in the middle of the group, grinning widely while giving the thumbs up alongside his peers. While the men were all smiles in the photo, people took to social media to criticize the homogenity of the Republican Party's top circle.

Five hours after it was tweeted, Trump's photo received more 31,000 likes and more than 20,000 people re-tweeted it. Plenty pointed out the obvious — no women, no people of color.

Some Twitter uses were more sarcastic and took the deadpan route to comment on the diversity problem in Trump's top GOP confidantes.

While others found the group to be similar to a certain American food product.

The Hill reported that the dinner with Republican congressional leaders has been planned for several days, but Trump didn't specify beyond what the meeting was about "Making America Great Again." One name that might have come up though: Robert Mueller. The special counsel is still investigating possible ties between Russia and the Trump campaign team, ties which Trump has denied and once called a "made-up story." (He later backtracked and falsely claimed he never said Russia did not meddle in the 2016 election.)

More to come ...