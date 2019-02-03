President Obama's team released a public schedule every day starting in 2010; it was limited in detail but it showed his bigger events for the day. Unlike Obama, President Trump's schedule is not released by the White House — unless you count leaks. Larger and larger leaks show the difference between the way the two presidents operate, and how they schedule their respective calendars.

The latest leak came in a scoop reported by Axios on Sunday. The publication included the president's entire schedule from the last three months. That leak showed that most of Trump's time — 60 percent — is labeled as "Executive Time" with meetings, travel, lunch, and events coming in second through fifth places. Bustle has reached out to the White House for comment.

It's unclear what "Executive Time" means on Trump's schedule; he might not even be in the Oval Office during that time. Every morning from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Trump's schedule lists "Executive Time," but reports are that Trump only heads down to the office for the first meeting of the day, which is at 11 a.m. Obama didn't have "Executive Time," so it's difficult to compare the two.

Trump's starting time at the office was actually the content of a smaller leak in January that detailed when the president would get to work — three hours later than even his official, private schedule says. Obama on the other hand would spend his mornings working out, and so he was not in the Oval first thing either. His first meetings tended to be at about 9 or 10 a.m. Trump's, again, tends to be at 11 a.m.

Axios looked at Trump's day immediately following the midterms on Wednesday, Nov. 7, and the president was in "Executive Time" for more than seven hours. He had one chief of staff meeting for 30 minutes. He also gave a press conference that day, which was not on the leaked schedule. In any case, comparing that with Obama's day after the midterms in 2014 show's it's quite different.

On Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2014 according to the public schedule the White House released at the time, Obama — together with then Vice President Biden — received the presidential briefing at 10:30 a.m. Somewhat similarly, the only other event on Obama's calendar was a press conference at 2:50 p.m. The rest of his schedule remained private. And there weren't leaks to the same degree that would offer an unofficial view.

Comparing the next days for both, on Thursday, Nov. 8, Trump was much busier than the average day. He headed to the Supreme Court, met with justices, and watched Justice Brett Kavanaugh be sworn in. Then, back at the White House, he met with the Secretary of State, had "policy time," a meeting with presidential personnel, and a video recording session. Mixed into all this was "Executive Time."

Obama, on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2014, received the presidential briefing at 10 a.m., awarded a medal of honor at 11:45 a.m., and hosted a performance at the White House together with the first lady in honor of the troops. Again, the rest of the day remained off the public roster. Any meetings he had with Cabinet members or other staff isn't available to the public.

Trump's schedule ends at 5 p.m. everyday. Obama was always home for dinner with his family, but he would sometimes work late at night after they'd gone to bed.

Their schedules are just one more way these presidents differ.