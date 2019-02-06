President Donald Trump delivered his second State of the Union (SOTU) address on Tuesday evening. The president covered a wide range of topics during his remarks, including making several shout-outs to women during his speech. Indeed, some of Trump's SOTU comments about women drew an enthusiastic response from the crowd — and taking a closer look at what he said will help explain their reaction.

Many women lawmakers stood out in the crowd as they attended Trump's SOTU address, as they opted to wear "suffragette white" to represent their commitment to women's issues, HuffPost reported. Women from both parties were invited to wear the color to the president's address by the House Democratic Women’s Working Group.

One of the more stand-out moments from Trump's speech came as he gave shout-outs to some of women's recent achievements. Vox reported that, as Trump described some of these accomplishments, many (mostly Democratic) women representatives began to stand up and cheer to celebrate their achievements. The outlet noted that some in the chamber also began chanting, "USA! USA!" as the president touted women's successes. The celebratory women made an especially striking visual statement as they stood and applauded in their white outfits in the House chamber, Vox noted.

If you're curious as to what prompted such an enthusiastic response from these lawmakers, the list below highlights Trump's various shout-outs to women during his second State of the Union address.

Women And The Workforce No one has benefitted more from our thriving economy than women, who have filled 58% of the new jobs created in the last year ... All Americans can be proud that we have more women in the workforce than ever before. After Trump said this, many in the chamber, including Democratic women, rose to their feet and clapped. Some women in the chamber also pointed to themselves, seemingly implying that they, too, as new members of Congress, offer a strong representation of women in the workforce.

Women In Congress And exactly one century after the Congress passed the constitutional amendment giving women the right to vote, we also have more women serving in the Congress than ever before. As the New York Times reported, a record 117 women were elected or appointed to Congress this term. After Trump referenced women's inroads in Congress, many women in the chamber stood up, cheered, and high-fived each other to celebrate their own achievements. According to the Wall Street Journal, some Democrats also began chanting, "On this side!," acknowledging that the majority of the gains in female representation were made by the Democratic party. The paper reported that shortly afterward, members from both parties began chanting, "USA! USA!" More to come ...