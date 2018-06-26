There are several things the public may have learned from the border crisis under President Trump's zero tolerance immigration policy: where detention centers are located, the conditions inside, and how children are treated. But for the president, the big takeaway is that under his watch, the detention facilities are nicer. On Monday night, at a South Carolina rally, Trump bragged migrant detention centers are "better" than under Obama and his administrative oversight, according to CNN.

Trump, who was in Columbia to stump for Governor Henry McMaster in the Republican primary, compared images released by his administration with photos from 2014, during President Obama's term, that have been publicly shared over the past weeks, CNN reported.

"What I learned was one thing: Our facilities are cleaner, better kept and better run, that's the one thing I learned," the president said, before going on a rant against Democrats. "The Democrats want to protect illegals coming into this country, some of whom are not good. Some of whom cause lots of problems in the worst possible way. They want to protect illegals coming into the country much more so than they want to protect you and thats not where we're coming from, ok? The Democrats want open borders, and they don't mind crime."

The Trump administration's zero tolerance policy separated migrant children away from their families after they were caught crossing the U.S. southern border. The practice has sparked widespread outrage and led to protests across the nation, according to Slate. Public anger only grew as pictures, and even audio, trickled out of detention centers.

In the face of fierce onslaught from both Republicans and Democrats, President Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday ending his administration's policy of separating migrant children from their parents. The order, according to NPR, essentially mandates that family separation be replaced with the detention of whole families together. The executive order came despite the president's earlier argument against keeping families together, in which he had argued that "you can't do it by executive order," NPR reported.

