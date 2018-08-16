Famously known as the "Queen of Soul," Aretha Franklin died on Thursday at 76 years old. Tributes to the renowned singer immediately began pouring in from all over the world, including from political leaders like the Obamas, the Clintons, and Donald Trump. In comments made to reporters on Thursday, Trump honored Aretha Franklin's legacy by sending the "warmest best wishes" to her family — and by suggesting that she had worked for him in the past, though he did not clarify in what capacity. Bustle has reached out to the White House for comment.

"I want to begin today by expressing my condolences to the family of a person I knew well," Trump told reporters. "She worked for me on numerous occasions. ... She brought joy to millions of lives and her extraordinary legacy will thrive and inspire many generations to come. She was given a great gift from God — her voice, and she used to well. People loved Aretha. She was a special woman. So just want to pass on my warmest best wishes and sympathies to her family."

According to the New York Daily News, Franklin has performed at multiple Trump properties in the past, and also attended the grand opening of the Trump International Hotel and Tower in New York City back in 1997. Although Trump and Franklin were photographed together at that grand opening, it is still unclear in what capacity Franklin may have worked for him, and Trump has already sparked criticism for suggesting that she had.

