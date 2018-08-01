There have been a number of doubtful claims made by President Trump during his time in office, many of which could not easily be fact-checked without the institutional memory and data resources of large news organizations. But his latest claim is one that the vast majority of Americans can fact-check with their own experience. Trump's grocery store ID remark during his Tampa rally on Tuesday has inspired a variety of jokes from people calling the president out for his false claim.

The president was in Florida to show support for Republican Rep. Ron DeSantis’ bid for governor, according to The Hill. During his campaign rally, while he was arguing for more stringent voter ID laws, Trump tried to use examples in which he thought Americans would need to show picture identification. That's when he made the claim that an ID with a photo on it is required to buy groceries.

“You know if you go out and you want to buy groceries, you need a picture on a card. You need ID,” Trump said. "The only time you don't need it, in many cases, is when you want to vote for a president, when you want to vote for a senator, when you want to vote for a governor or Congressman. It's crazy."

The remark has brought all kinds of sarcastic Twitter reactions out, with many wondering when the last time Trump actually bought anything in a grocery store was.

One NBC News reporter was reminded of President George H.W. Bush's own grocery faux pas, though he deemed Trump's mistake to be worse.

Another politics reporter had a sardonic response, calling out his groceries stores for not doing their (unknown) due diligence.

More to come ...