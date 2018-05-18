On Friday, the White House will unroll a plan intended to force Planned Parenthood to choose between offering abortion services and receiving federal funding. The resolution would allow the Trump administration to ban abortions under Title X, and if it's successful, it could dramatically hurt women's access to reproductive care and other health services.

Title X of the Public Health Service Act, enacted in 1970, directs federal money to family planning services. Section 1008 of the law stipulates that these funds should not be used for abortion procedures, and Planned Parenthood has always followed that rule: While many of its clinics do offer abortions, it pays for them with private funds. The money it receives from the federal government does support the clinics themselves, though, and other activities occurring within them.

For some time, anti-abortion activists have been advocating for the complete separation of Planned Parenthood from abortion services if the organization continues to receive federal funds. The Trump administration's new plan would do just that by preventing Title X money from going toward an organization that performs abortions. The measure is meant to back Planned Parenthood into a corner: If it passes, it could be the equivalent of defunding the organization. Planned Parenthood would have to stop providing abortions or rely entirely on private money to fund all of its extensive health care offerings.

The passage of the White House's plan would be bad news for women's health care. Here are many of the ways that the Title X abortion ban could negatively impact women's reproductive services.

It Could Hurt Low-Income Women's Ability To Access Health Care

Scott Olson/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Planned Parenthood offers services regardless of patients' ability to pay. The organization claims that over 20 percent of the U.S. counties that host its clinics don't have other such "safety-net providers" that will serve any patient. A 2017 CBO analysis of the impact of defunding Planned Parenthood found that around 15 percent of people who live "in areas without other health care clinics or medical practitioners who serve low-income populations" would lose health care access if the organization was denied funding.

It Could Endanger Women's Lives

Without Planned Parenthood, many women would lose access to cancer screenings, life-saving abortion procedures, and pregnancy checkups. A 2016 study from the University of Maryland studied the impact of Texas' decision to massively cut funding for the organization in 2011 and found that the number of women who died from pregnancy-related causes almost doubled afterward.

It Could Lead To A General Shortage Of Health Care Services

Planned Parenthood says that it helps over 4.6 million patients a year; it's also the largest provider within Title X and serves 40 percent of the program's clients, according to a 2017 Guttmacher Institute analysis. There's no way that other Title X providers — or even other health care providers in general — could absorb all the patients who currently rely on Planned Parenthood. The American Public Health Association calls such an idea "ludicrous."

More to come ...