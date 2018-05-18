The White House is expected to announce plans Friday to reinstate a Reagan-era gag rule that would prohibit health care organizations who provide abortions or abortion referrals from receiving federal funding through Title X. The Title X program provides funding for contraception, Pap smears, cancer screenings, breast and pelvic exams, and pregnancy and sexually transmitted disease testing among other reproductive health services. Trump's domestic gag rule would impact Planned Parenthood's funding directly despite the fact that federal family planning funds are already barred from being used to cover the cost of abortion procedures.

"This is an attempt to take away women's basic rights, period," Dawn Laguens, the executive vice president of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, said Friday, cautioning that the new rule could undermine women's reproductive health care. "Everyone has the right to access information about their health care — including information about safe, legal abortion — and every woman deserves the best medical care and information, no matter how much money she makes or where she lives. No matter what. They won't get it under this rule."

Health care organizations like Planned Parenthood are currently prohibited from using federal funding to pay for abortions. However, conservatives have long pushed for defunding organizations that provide or counsel abortion as a family planning method of Title X money in an effort to rollback abortion access. Under the rule, which is expected to be announced by the Department of Health and Human Services on Friday, federally-funded organizations would be forced to not only stop providing abortions but also refrain from counseling or referring patients for abortions or risk losing their federal family planning funding.

Critics of the rule say it will undermine women's care in a major way by restricting what methods of care health care providers can discuss or offer patients. "This 'gag rule' is not only unconscionable, but it undermines medical ethics by forcing health care professionals to withhold accurate and timely medical information from patients," Jenn Conti, a fellow with Physicians for Reproductive Health, told Politico. "If I can't mention the word 'abortion,' then I am not providing my pregnant patients who want to know all of their options with complete, accurate, unbiased medical information."

More to come...