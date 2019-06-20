In May, the Trump administration put a "gag rule" in place that stripped federal Title X funding from any organization that referred patients to abortion providers or provided abortions themselves. Although Planned Parenthood and over 20 state attorneys general immediately filed a lawsuit to keep the providers receiving those important funds, a court ruled Thursday that the Title X abortion rule will be now be allowed to go into effect.

Under the terms of this rule, no reproductive health care provider can continue to receive Title X funds if they talk to patients about abortion or provide them with care, and this part of the rule will go into effect immediately. The rule also stipulates that in 2020, providers will be required to physically separate the facilities providing abortion services from those that provide other services, as The Washington Post explained.

According to a news release, Planned Parenthood has a "limited" emergency fund in place that will allow clinics to continue to provide care. Leana Wen, the President of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, said in a statement that the organization will also be "immediately seeking emergency relief" from the appeals court.

"Planned Parenthood will not let the government censor our doctors and nurses from informing patients where and how they can access health care," Wen said. "We will continue to fight the Trump administration in the courts and alongside champions in Congress to protect everyone’s fundamental right to health care."

